5000 Russian rubles to US dollars

Convert RUB to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
54.06 usd

1.00000 RUB = 0.01081 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8571451.0799589.58841.456371.647140.95204518.386
1 GBP1.1666611.25995104.5211.699111.921681.1107221.4505
1 USD0.9260.793682182.95611.348551.52520.8815517.0249
1 INR0.01116220.00956750.012054610.01625620.01838570.01062670.205228

How to convert Russian rubles to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / US Dollar
1 RUB0.01081 USD
5 RUB0.05406 USD
10 RUB0.10811 USD
20 RUB0.21622 USD
50 RUB0.54056 USD
100 RUB1.08112 USD
250 RUB2.70280 USD
500 RUB5.40560 USD
1000 RUB10.81120 USD
2000 RUB21.62240 USD
5000 RUB54.05600 USD
10000 RUB108.11200 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 USD92.49640 RUB
5 USD462.48200 RUB
10 USD924.96400 RUB
20 USD1849.92800 RUB
50 USD4624.82000 RUB
100 USD9249.64000 RUB
250 USD23124.10000 RUB
500 USD46248.20000 RUB
1000 USD92496.40000 RUB
2000 USD184992.80000 RUB
5000 USD462482.00000 RUB
10000 USD924964.00000 RUB