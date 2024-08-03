10 thousand US dollars to Russian rubles

Convert USD to RUB at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
853,387 rub

$1.000 USD = руб85.34 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
USD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High89.000192.6938
Low85.011083.5001
Average87.343288.7267
Change-4.11%-6.71%
1 USD to RUB stats

The performance of USD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 89.0001 and a 30 day low of 85.0110. This means the 30 day average was 87.3432. The change for USD to RUB was -4.11.

The performance of USD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.6938 and a 90 day low of 83.5001. This means the 90 day average was 88.7267. The change for USD to RUB was -6.71.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 USD85.33870 RUB
5 USD426.69350 RUB
10 USD853.38700 RUB
20 USD1,706.77400 RUB
50 USD4,266.93500 RUB
100 USD8,533.87000 RUB
250 USD21,334.67500 RUB
500 USD42,669.35000 RUB
1000 USD85,338.70000 RUB
2000 USD170,677.40000 RUB
5000 USD426,693.50000 RUB
10000 USD853,387.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / US Dollar
1 RUB0.01172 USD
5 RUB0.05859 USD
10 RUB0.11718 USD
20 RUB0.23436 USD
50 RUB0.58590 USD
100 RUB1.17180 USD
250 RUB2.92950 USD
500 RUB5.85900 USD
1000 RUB11.71800 USD
2000 RUB23.43600 USD
5000 RUB58.59000 USD
10000 RUB117.18000 USD