10 Romanian leus to Russian rubles

Convert RON to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 ron
200.20 rub

1.00000 RON = 20.02000 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558451.076889.34791.45461.649380.9507718.3689
1 GBP1.1684411.2582104.41.699641.927241.1109121.4634
1 USD0.928650.794786182.97541.350851.531750.8829517.0588
1 INR0.01119220.009578580.012051810.01628010.01846020.01064110.205589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Russian Ruble
1 RON20.02000 RUB
5 RON100.10000 RUB
10 RON200.20000 RUB
20 RON400.40000 RUB
50 RON1001.00000 RUB
100 RON2002.00000 RUB
250 RON5005.00000 RUB
500 RON10010.00000 RUB
1000 RON20020.00000 RUB
2000 RON40040.00000 RUB
5000 RON100100.00000 RUB
10000 RON200200.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Romanian Leu
1 RUB0.04995 RON
5 RUB0.24975 RON
10 RUB0.49950 RON
20 RUB0.99900 RON
50 RUB2.49750 RON
100 RUB4.99500 RON
250 RUB12.48750 RON
500 RUB24.97500 RON
1000 RUB49.95000 RON
2000 RUB99.90000 RON
5000 RUB249.75000 RON
10000 RUB499.50000 RON