2000 Romanian leus to Lebanese pounds

Convert RON to LBP at the real exchange rate

2,000 ron
6,500,720 lbp

1.00000 RON = 3250.36000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855651.0769589.37541.454911.649610.950618.3676
1 GBP1.168711.2586104.451.700311.927851.1109721.4657
1 USD0.928550.794534182.98941.350951.531750.8827517.0552
1 INR0.01118880.009573920.012049710.01627860.01845710.01063690.205511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Lebanese Pound
1 RON3250.36000 LBP
5 RON16251.80000 LBP
10 RON32503.60000 LBP
20 RON65007.20000 LBP
50 RON162518.00000 LBP
100 RON325036.00000 LBP
250 RON812590.00000 LBP
500 RON1625180.00000 LBP
1000 RON3250360.00000 LBP
2000 RON6500720.00000 LBP
5000 RON16251800.00000 LBP
10000 RON32503600.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Romanian Leu
1 LBP0.00031 RON
5 LBP0.00154 RON
10 LBP0.00308 RON
20 LBP0.00615 RON
50 LBP0.01538 RON
100 LBP0.03077 RON
250 LBP0.07691 RON
500 LBP0.15383 RON
1000 LBP0.30766 RON
2000 LBP0.61532 RON
5000 LBP1.53829 RON
10000 LBP3.07659 RON