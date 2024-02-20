1 thousand Romanian leus to Australian dollars

Convert RON to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
331.48 aud

1.00000 RON = 0.33148 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:57
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Australian Dollar
1 RON0.33148 AUD
5 RON1.65739 AUD
10 RON3.31478 AUD
20 RON6.62956 AUD
50 RON16.57390 AUD
100 RON33.14780 AUD
250 RON82.86950 AUD
500 RON165.73900 AUD
1000 RON331.47800 AUD
2000 RON662.95600 AUD
5000 RON1657.39000 AUD
10000 RON3314.78000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 AUD3.01679 RON
5 AUD15.08395 RON
10 AUD30.16790 RON
20 AUD60.33580 RON
50 AUD150.83950 RON
100 AUD301.67900 RON
250 AUD754.19750 RON
500 AUD1508.39500 RON
1000 AUD3016.79000 RON
2000 AUD6033.58000 RON
5000 AUD15083.95000 RON
10000 AUD30167.90000 RON