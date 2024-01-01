100 Paraguayan guaranis to Bulgarian levs

Convert PYG to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 pyg
0.02 bgn

1.000 PYG = 0.0002487 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06288.8981.4691.6590.9718.092
1 GBP1.1711.243104.0221.7191.9411.13521.17
1 USD0.9410.804183.6731.3831.5610.91317.029
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bulgarian Lev
1 PYG0.00025 BGN
5 PYG0.00124 BGN
10 PYG0.00249 BGN
20 PYG0.00497 BGN
50 PYG0.01243 BGN
100 PYG0.02487 BGN
250 PYG0.06217 BGN
500 PYG0.12434 BGN
1000 PYG0.24868 BGN
2000 PYG0.49736 BGN
5000 PYG1.24340 BGN
10000 PYG2.48679 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BGN4,021.24000 PYG
5 BGN20,106.20000 PYG
10 BGN40,212.40000 PYG
20 BGN80,424.80000 PYG
50 BGN201,062.00000 PYG
100 BGN402,124.00000 PYG
250 BGN1,005,310.00000 PYG
500 BGN2,010,620.00000 PYG
1000 BGN4,021,240.00000 PYG
2000 BGN8,042,480.00000 PYG
5000 BGN20,106,200.00000 PYG
10000 BGN40,212,400.00000 PYG