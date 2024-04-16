2,000 Polish zloty to Swedish kronor

Convert PLN to SEK at the real exchange rate

2,000 pln
5,336.32 sek

1.000 PLN = 2.668 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9711.4711.6610.97118.122
1 GBP1.17111.245104.1451.7211.9451.13621.212
1 USD0.940.803183.6751.3831.5620.91317.043
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swedish Krona
1 PLN2.66816 SEK
5 PLN13.34080 SEK
10 PLN26.68160 SEK
20 PLN53.36320 SEK
50 PLN133.40800 SEK
100 PLN266.81600 SEK
250 PLN667.04000 SEK
500 PLN1,334.08000 SEK
1000 PLN2,668.16000 SEK
2000 PLN5,336.32000 SEK
5000 PLN13,340.80000 SEK
10000 PLN26,681.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Polish Zloty
1 SEK0.37479 PLN
5 SEK1.87395 PLN
10 SEK3.74790 PLN
20 SEK7.49580 PLN
50 SEK18.73950 PLN
100 SEK37.47900 PLN
250 SEK93.69750 PLN
500 SEK187.39500 PLN
1000 SEK374.79000 PLN
2000 SEK749.58000 PLN
5000 SEK1,873.95000 PLN
10000 SEK3,747.90000 PLN