100 Swedish kronor to Polish zloty

Convert SEK to PLN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = zł0.3731 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
SEK to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 SEK to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38040.3805
Low0.37260.3726
Average0.37540.3766
Change-1.74%-0.31%
1 SEK to PLN stats

The performance of SEK to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3804 and a 30 day low of 0.3726. This means the 30 day average was 0.3754. The change for SEK to PLN was -1.74.

The performance of SEK to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3805 and a 90 day low of 0.3726. This means the 90 day average was 0.3766. The change for SEK to PLN was -0.31.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.04284.4591.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.64689.0791.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.971106.8611.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9420.1970.581

How to convert Swedish kronor to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Polish Zloty
1 SEK0.37311 PLN
5 SEK1.86553 PLN
10 SEK3.73106 PLN
20 SEK7.46212 PLN
50 SEK18.65530 PLN
100 SEK37.31060 PLN
250 SEK93.27650 PLN
500 SEK186.55300 PLN
1000 SEK373.10600 PLN
2000 SEK746.21200 PLN
5000 SEK1,865.53000 PLN
10000 SEK3,731.06000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swedish Krona
1 PLN2.68020 SEK
5 PLN13.40100 SEK
10 PLN26.80200 SEK
20 PLN53.60400 SEK
50 PLN134.01000 SEK
100 PLN268.02000 SEK
250 PLN670.05000 SEK
500 PLN1,340.10000 SEK
1000 PLN2,680.20000 SEK
2000 PLN5,360.40000 SEK
5000 PLN13,401.00000 SEK
10000 PLN26,802.00000 SEK