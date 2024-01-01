5 Polish zloty to Algerian dinars

Convert PLN to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 pln
164.99 dzd

1.000 PLN = 33.00 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.91.471.6590.97117.993
1 GBP1.17211.246104.151.7221.9431.13721.08
1 USD0.9410.803183.6111.3831.560.91316.923
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

How to convert Polish zloty to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Algerian Dinar
1 PLN32.99770 DZD
5 PLN164.98850 DZD
10 PLN329.97700 DZD
20 PLN659.95400 DZD
50 PLN1,649.88500 DZD
100 PLN3,299.77000 DZD
250 PLN8,249.42500 DZD
500 PLN16,498.85000 DZD
1000 PLN32,997.70000 DZD
2000 PLN65,995.40000 DZD
5000 PLN164,988.50000 DZD
10000 PLN329,977.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 DZD0.03031 PLN
5 DZD0.15153 PLN
10 DZD0.30305 PLN
20 DZD0.60610 PLN
50 DZD1.51526 PLN
100 DZD3.03052 PLN
250 DZD7.57630 PLN
500 DZD15.15260 PLN
1000 DZD30.30520 PLN
2000 DZD60.61040 PLN
5000 DZD151.52600 PLN
10000 DZD303.05200 PLN