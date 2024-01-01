5 Pakistani rupees to Algerian dinars

Convert PKR to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
2.42 dzd

1.000 PKR = 0.4836 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8521.4661.6560.97117.89
1 GBP1.17211.245104.0891.7181.941.13720.958
1 USD0.9410.803183.5821.381.5580.91316.829
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 PKR0.48364 DZD
5 PKR2.41820 DZD
10 PKR4.83639 DZD
20 PKR9.67278 DZD
50 PKR24.18195 DZD
100 PKR48.36390 DZD
250 PKR120.90975 DZD
500 PKR241.81950 DZD
1000 PKR483.63900 DZD
2000 PKR967.27800 DZD
5000 PKR2,418.19500 DZD
10000 PKR4,836.39000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 DZD2.06766 PKR
5 DZD10.33830 PKR
10 DZD20.67660 PKR
20 DZD41.35320 PKR
50 DZD103.38300 PKR
100 DZD206.76600 PKR
250 DZD516.91500 PKR
500 DZD1,033.83000 PKR
1000 DZD2,067.66000 PKR
2000 DZD4,135.32000 PKR
5000 DZD10,338.30000 PKR
10000 DZD20,676.60000 PKR