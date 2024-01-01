100 Pakistani rupees to Dominican pesos

Convert PKR to DOP at the real exchange rate

100 pkr
21.27 dop

1.000 PKR = 0.2127 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.5640.8033.6721.383.75132.475
1 EUR1.063188.8280.8543.9041.4673.98734.521
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0170.0450.389
1 GBP1.2451.172104.06614.5731.7184.67140.443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 PKR0.21273 DOP
5 PKR1.06365 DOP
10 PKR2.12729 DOP
20 PKR4.25458 DOP
50 PKR10.63645 DOP
100 PKR21.27290 DOP
250 PKR53.18225 DOP
500 PKR106.36450 DOP
1000 PKR212.72900 DOP
2000 PKR425.45800 DOP
5000 PKR1,063.64500 DOP
10000 PKR2,127.29000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 DOP4.70081 PKR
5 DOP23.50405 PKR
10 DOP47.00810 PKR
20 DOP94.01620 PKR
50 DOP235.04050 PKR
100 DOP470.08100 PKR
250 DOP1,175.20250 PKR
500 DOP2,350.40500 PKR
1000 DOP4,700.81000 PKR
2000 DOP9,401.62000 PKR
5000 DOP23,504.05000 PKR
10000 DOP47,008.10000 PKR