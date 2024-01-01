5 Pakistani rupees to Australian dollars

Convert PKR to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
0.03 aud

1.000 PKR = 0.005604 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7511.4661.6560.9717.892
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9771.7171.941.13620.962
1 USD0.9410.804183.5461.381.5580.91316.843
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 PKR0.00560 AUD
5 PKR0.02802 AUD
10 PKR0.05604 AUD
20 PKR0.11208 AUD
50 PKR0.28020 AUD
100 PKR0.56040 AUD
250 PKR1.40101 AUD
500 PKR2.80202 AUD
1000 PKR5.60403 AUD
2000 PKR11.20806 AUD
5000 PKR28.02015 AUD
10000 PKR56.04030 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 AUD178.44300 PKR
5 AUD892.21500 PKR
10 AUD1,784.43000 PKR
20 AUD3,568.86000 PKR
50 AUD8,922.15000 PKR
100 AUD17,844.30000 PKR
250 AUD44,610.75000 PKR
500 AUD89,221.50000 PKR
1000 AUD178,443.00000 PKR
2000 AUD356,886.00000 PKR
5000 AUD892,215.00000 PKR
10000 AUD1,784,430.00000 PKR