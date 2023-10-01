1 Australian dollar to Pakistani rupees

Convert AUD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 aud
185.15 pkr

1.00000 AUD = 185.15400 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39 UTC
AUD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.056187.69331.434031.641440.967318.3862
1GBP1.1543311.21905101.2241.655291.89471.1165921.2231
1USD0.94690.820311183.0351.357851.554240.915917.4095
1INR0.01140340.00987910.012043110.01635270.01871790.01103030.209665

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 AUD185.15400 PKR
5 AUD925.77000 PKR
10 AUD1851.54000 PKR
20 AUD3703.08000 PKR
50 AUD9257.70000 PKR
100 AUD18515.40000 PKR
250 AUD46288.50000 PKR
500 AUD92577.00000 PKR
1000 AUD185154.00000 PKR
2000 AUD370308.00000 PKR
5000 AUD925770.00000 PKR
10000 AUD1851540.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 PKR0.00540 AUD
5 PKR0.02700 AUD
10 PKR0.05401 AUD
20 PKR0.10802 AUD
50 PKR0.27004 AUD
100 PKR0.54009 AUD
250 PKR1.35023 AUD
500 PKR2.70045 AUD
1000 PKR5.40090 AUD
2000 PKR10.80180 AUD
5000 PKR27.00450 AUD
10000 PKR54.00900 AUD