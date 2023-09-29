20 Australian dollars to Pakistani rupees

Convert AUD to PKR at the real exchange rate

20 aud
3,702.80 pkr

1.00000 AUD = 185.14000 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.0561587.69741.434091.641640.967218.3888
1GBP1.1542711.21905101.2241.655291.894851.1164121.2251
1USD0.946850.820311183.0351.357851.554360.9157517.4112
1INR0.01140280.00987910.012043110.01635270.01871940.01102850.209685

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 AUD185.14000 PKR
5 AUD925.70000 PKR
10 AUD1851.40000 PKR
20 AUD3702.80000 PKR
50 AUD9257.00000 PKR
100 AUD18514.00000 PKR
250 AUD46285.00000 PKR
500 AUD92570.00000 PKR
1000 AUD185140.00000 PKR
2000 AUD370280.00000 PKR
5000 AUD925700.00000 PKR
10000 AUD1851400.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 PKR0.00540 AUD
5 PKR0.02701 AUD
10 PKR0.05401 AUD
20 PKR0.10803 AUD
50 PKR0.27007 AUD
100 PKR0.54013 AUD
250 PKR1.35033 AUD
500 PKR2.70066 AUD
1000 PKR5.40132 AUD
2000 PKR10.80264 AUD
5000 PKR27.00660 AUD
10000 PKR54.01320 AUD