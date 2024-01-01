10 Philippine pesos to Swedish kronor

Convert PHP to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 php
1.92 sek

1.000 PHP = 0.1921 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.6671.4651.6530.9717.881
1 GBP1.17311.245103.9731.7171.9391.13720.968
1 USD0.9420.803183.5221.381.5570.91316.844
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 PHP0.19208 SEK
5 PHP0.96042 SEK
10 PHP1.92084 SEK
20 PHP3.84168 SEK
50 PHP9.60420 SEK
100 PHP19.20840 SEK
250 PHP48.02100 SEK
500 PHP96.04200 SEK
1000 PHP192.08400 SEK
2000 PHP384.16800 SEK
5000 PHP960.42000 SEK
10000 PHP1,920.84000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Philippine Peso
1 SEK5.20605 PHP
5 SEK26.03025 PHP
10 SEK52.06050 PHP
20 SEK104.12100 PHP
50 SEK260.30250 PHP
100 SEK520.60500 PHP
250 SEK1,301.51250 PHP
500 SEK2,603.02500 PHP
1000 SEK5,206.05000 PHP
2000 SEK10,412.10000 PHP
5000 SEK26,030.25000 PHP
10000 SEK52,060.50000 PHP