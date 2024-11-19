1 Swedish krona to Philippine pesos

Convert SEK to PHP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₱5.352 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 SEK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.50235.5586
Low5.34715.3471
Average5.42805.4675
Change-2.36%-3.04%
View full history

1 SEK to PHP stats

The performance of SEK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5023 and a 30 day low of 5.3471. This means the 30 day average was 5.4280. The change for SEK to PHP was -2.36.

The performance of SEK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5586 and a 90 day low of 5.3471. This means the 90 day average was 5.4675. The change for SEK to PHP was -3.04.

Track market ratesView SEK to PHP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04584.4561.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.64989.0721.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94713.973106.8461.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9410.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Philippine Peso
1 SEK5.35183 PHP
5 SEK26.75915 PHP
10 SEK53.51830 PHP
20 SEK107.03660 PHP
50 SEK267.59150 PHP
100 SEK535.18300 PHP
250 SEK1,337.95750 PHP
500 SEK2,675.91500 PHP
1000 SEK5,351.83000 PHP
2000 SEK10,703.66000 PHP
5000 SEK26,759.15000 PHP
10000 SEK53,518.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 PHP0.18685 SEK
5 PHP0.93426 SEK
10 PHP1.86852 SEK
20 PHP3.73704 SEK
50 PHP9.34260 SEK
100 PHP18.68520 SEK
250 PHP46.71300 SEK
500 PHP93.42600 SEK
1000 PHP186.85200 SEK
2000 PHP373.70400 SEK
5000 PHP934.26000 SEK
10000 PHP1,868.52000 SEK