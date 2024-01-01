20 Philippine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert PHP to KZT at the real exchange rate

20 php
157.46 kzt

1.000 PHP = 7.873 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.6641.4651.6530.96917.833
1 GBP1.17211.244103.8861.7161.9371.13620.894
1 USD0.9420.804183.521.381.5570.91316.798
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PHP7.87304 KZT
5 PHP39.36520 KZT
10 PHP78.73040 KZT
20 PHP157.46080 KZT
50 PHP393.65200 KZT
100 PHP787.30400 KZT
250 PHP1,968.26000 KZT
500 PHP3,936.52000 KZT
1000 PHP7,873.04000 KZT
2000 PHP15,746.08000 KZT
5000 PHP39,365.20000 KZT
10000 PHP78,730.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Philippine Peso
1 KZT0.12702 PHP
5 KZT0.63508 PHP
10 KZT1.27016 PHP
20 KZT2.54032 PHP
50 KZT6.35080 PHP
100 KZT12.70160 PHP
250 KZT31.75400 PHP
500 KZT63.50800 PHP
1000 KZT127.01600 PHP
2000 KZT254.03200 PHP
5000 KZT635.08000 PHP
10000 KZT1,270.16000 PHP