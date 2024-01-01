5 Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints

Convert PHP to HUF at the real exchange rate

5 php
33 huf

1.000 PHP = 6.514 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3790.9411.5570.8041,393.63154.4757.239
1 CAD0.72510.6831.1290.5831,010.43111.9995.249
1 EUR1.0621.46511.6540.8541,480.31164.0857.69
1 AUD0.6420.8860.60510.516894.98999.2044.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 PHP6.51436 HUF
5 PHP32.57180 HUF
10 PHP65.14360 HUF
20 PHP130.28720 HUF
50 PHP325.71800 HUF
100 PHP651.43600 HUF
250 PHP1,628.59000 HUF
500 PHP3,257.18000 HUF
1000 PHP6,514.36000 HUF
2000 PHP13,028.72000 HUF
5000 PHP32,571.80000 HUF
10000 PHP65,143.60000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Philippine Peso
2000 HUF307.01400 PHP
5000 HUF767.53500 PHP
10000 HUF1,535.07000 PHP
15000 HUF2,302.60500 PHP
20000 HUF3,070.14000 PHP
30000 HUF4,605.21000 PHP
40000 HUF6,140.28000 PHP
50000 HUF7,675.35000 PHP
60000 HUF9,210.42000 PHP
100000 HUF15,350.70000 PHP
150000 HUF23,026.05000 PHP
200000 HUF30,701.40000 PHP