5,000 Hungarian forints to Philippine pesos
Convert HUF to PHP at the real exchange rate
HUF to PHP conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.15118 PHP
|1 HUF to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1562
|0.1601
|Low
|0.1512
|0.1512
|Average
|0.1543
|0.1563
|Change
|-2.68%
|-5.09%
1 HUF to PHP stats
The performance of HUF to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1562 and a 30 day low of 0.1512. This means the 30 day average was 0.1543. The change for HUF to PHP was -2.68.
The performance of HUF to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1601 and a 90 day low of 0.1512. This means the 90 day average was 0.1563. The change for HUF to PHP was -5.09.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Philippine Peso
|2000 HUF
|302.35600 PHP
|5000 HUF
|755.89000 PHP
|10000 HUF
|1,511.78000 PHP
|15000 HUF
|2,267.67000 PHP
|20000 HUF
|3,023.56000 PHP
|30000 HUF
|4,535.34000 PHP
|40000 HUF
|6,047.12000 PHP
|50000 HUF
|7,558.90000 PHP
|60000 HUF
|9,070.68000 PHP
|100000 HUF
|15,117.80000 PHP
|150000 HUF
|22,676.70000 PHP
|200000 HUF
|30,235.60000 PHP
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hungarian Forint
|1 PHP
|6.61472 HUF
|5 PHP
|33.07360 HUF
|10 PHP
|66.14720 HUF
|20 PHP
|132.29440 HUF
|50 PHP
|330.73600 HUF
|100 PHP
|661.47200 HUF
|250 PHP
|1,653.68000 HUF
|500 PHP
|3,307.36000 HUF
|1000 PHP
|6,614.72000 HUF
|2000 PHP
|13,229.44000 HUF
|5000 PHP
|33,073.60000 HUF
|10000 PHP
|66,147.20000 HUF