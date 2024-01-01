1 Philippine peso to Hungarian forints
Convert PHP to HUF at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hungarian Forint
|1 PHP
|6.51848 HUF
|5 PHP
|32.59240 HUF
|10 PHP
|65.18480 HUF
|20 PHP
|130.36960 HUF
|50 PHP
|325.92400 HUF
|100 PHP
|651.84800 HUF
|250 PHP
|1,629.62000 HUF
|500 PHP
|3,259.24000 HUF
|1000 PHP
|6,518.48000 HUF
|2000 PHP
|13,036.96000 HUF
|5000 PHP
|32,592.40000 HUF
|10000 PHP
|65,184.80000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Philippine Peso
|2000 HUF
|306.82000 PHP
|5000 HUF
|767.05000 PHP
|10000 HUF
|1,534.10000 PHP
|15000 HUF
|2,301.15000 PHP
|20000 HUF
|3,068.20000 PHP
|30000 HUF
|4,602.30000 PHP
|40000 HUF
|6,136.40000 PHP
|50000 HUF
|7,670.50000 PHP
|60000 HUF
|9,204.60000 PHP
|100000 HUF
|15,341.00000 PHP
|150000 HUF
|23,011.50000 PHP
|200000 HUF
|30,682.00000 PHP