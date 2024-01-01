1 Omani rial to Costa Rican colóns

1 omr
1,359.91 crc

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₡1,360 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,387.09001,387.0900
Low1,356.56001,320.9800
Average1,369.78231,358.3816
Change-1.96%2.95%
1 OMR to CRC stats

The performance of OMR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,387.0900 and a 30 day low of 1,356.5600. This means the 30 day average was 1,369.7823. The change for OMR to CRC was -1.96.

The performance of OMR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,387.0900 and a 90 day low of 1,320.9800. This means the 90 day average was 1,358.3816. The change for OMR to CRC was 2.95.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Costa Rican Colón
1 OMR1,359.91000 CRC
5 OMR6,799.55000 CRC
10 OMR13,599.10000 CRC
20 OMR27,198.20000 CRC
50 OMR67,995.50000 CRC
100 OMR135,991.00000 CRC
250 OMR339,977.50000 CRC
500 OMR679,955.00000 CRC
1000 OMR1,359,910.00000 CRC
2000 OMR2,719,820.00000 CRC
5000 OMR6,799,550.00000 CRC
10000 OMR13,599,100.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Omani Rial
1 CRC0.00074 OMR
5 CRC0.00368 OMR
10 CRC0.00735 OMR
20 CRC0.01471 OMR
50 CRC0.03677 OMR
100 CRC0.07353 OMR
250 CRC0.18384 OMR
500 CRC0.36767 OMR
1000 CRC0.73534 OMR
2000 CRC1.47068 OMR
5000 CRC3.67671 OMR
10000 CRC7.35341 OMR