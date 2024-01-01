5 Costa Rican colóns to Omani rials

Convert CRC to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0.004 omr

1.00000 CRC = 0.00075 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Omani Rial
1 CRC0.00075 OMR
5 CRC0.00373 OMR
10 CRC0.00746 OMR
20 CRC0.01491 OMR
50 CRC0.03728 OMR
100 CRC0.07457 OMR
250 CRC0.18642 OMR
500 CRC0.37283 OMR
1000 CRC0.74566 OMR
2000 CRC1.49132 OMR
5000 CRC3.72831 OMR
10000 CRC7.45662 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Costa Rican Colón
1 OMR1341.09000 CRC
5 OMR6705.45000 CRC
10 OMR13410.90000 CRC
20 OMR26821.80000 CRC
50 OMR67054.50000 CRC
100 OMR134109.00000 CRC
250 OMR335272.50000 CRC
500 OMR670545.00000 CRC
1000 OMR1341090.00000 CRC
2000 OMR2682180.00000 CRC
5000 OMR6705450.00000 CRC
10000 OMR13410900.00000 CRC