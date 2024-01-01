250 Omani rials to Swiss francs

Convert OMR to CHF at the real exchange rate

250 omr
557.78 chf

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = SFr.2.231 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33562.3779
Low2.22832.2283
Average2.30512.3290
Change-4.10%-5.29%
View full history

1 OMR to CHF stats

The performance of OMR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3356 and a 30 day low of 2.2283. This means the 30 day average was 2.3051. The change for OMR to CHF was -4.10.

The performance of OMR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3779 and a 90 day low of 2.2283. This means the 90 day average was 2.3290. The change for OMR to CHF was -5.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3621.5131.6770.93721.012
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1651.7751.9661.09924.646
1 USD0.9170.782183.7691.3881.5370.85919.265
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swiss Franc
1 OMR2.23111 CHF
5 OMR11.15555 CHF
10 OMR22.31110 CHF
20 OMR44.62220 CHF
50 OMR111.55550 CHF
100 OMR223.11100 CHF
250 OMR557.77750 CHF
500 OMR1,115.55500 CHF
1000 OMR2,231.11000 CHF
2000 OMR4,462.22000 CHF
5000 OMR11,155.55000 CHF
10000 OMR22,311.10000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Omani Rial
1 CHF0.44821 OMR
5 CHF2.24104 OMR
10 CHF4.48207 OMR
20 CHF8.96414 OMR
50 CHF22.41035 OMR
100 CHF44.82070 OMR
250 CHF112.05175 OMR
500 CHF224.10350 OMR
1000 CHF448.20700 OMR
2000 CHF896.41400 OMR
5000 CHF2,241.03500 OMR
10000 CHF4,482.07000 OMR