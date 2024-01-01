100 Omani rials to Bahamian dollars

Convert OMR to BSD

100 omr
259.73 bsd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = B$2.597 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.59762.5983
Low2.59722.5972
Average2.59742.5976
Change0.00%-0.02%
1 OMR to BSD stats

The performance of OMR to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5976 and a 30 day low of 2.5972. This means the 30 day average was 2.5974. The change for OMR to BSD was 0.00.

The performance of OMR to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5983 and a 90 day low of 2.5972. This means the 90 day average was 2.5976. The change for OMR to BSD was -0.02.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bahamian Dollar
1 OMR2.59734 BSD
5 OMR12.98670 BSD
10 OMR25.97340 BSD
20 OMR51.94680 BSD
50 OMR129.86700 BSD
100 OMR259.73400 BSD
250 OMR649.33500 BSD
500 OMR1,298.67000 BSD
1000 OMR2,597.34000 BSD
2000 OMR5,194.68000 BSD
5000 OMR12,986.70000 BSD
10000 OMR25,973.40000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BSD0.38501 OMR
5 BSD1.92505 OMR
10 BSD3.85010 OMR
20 BSD7.70020 OMR
50 BSD19.25050 OMR
100 BSD38.50100 OMR
250 BSD96.25250 OMR
500 BSD192.50500 OMR
1000 BSD385.01000 OMR
2000 BSD770.02000 OMR
5000 BSD1,925.05000 OMR
10000 BSD3,850.10000 OMR