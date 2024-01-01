1 thousand Omani rials to Armenian drams

Convert OMR to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 omr
1,007,490 amd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ֏1,007 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
OMR to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,009.63001,011.0100
Low1,005.32001,004.6900
Average1,007.23701,007.3602
Change0.19%0.11%
1 OMR to AMD stats

The performance of OMR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,009.6300 and a 30 day low of 1,005.3200. This means the 30 day average was 1,007.2370. The change for OMR to AMD was 0.19.

The performance of OMR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,011.0100 and a 90 day low of 1,004.6900. This means the 90 day average was 1,007.3602. The change for OMR to AMD was 0.11.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Armenian Dram
1 OMR1,007.49000 AMD
5 OMR5,037.45000 AMD
10 OMR10,074.90000 AMD
20 OMR20,149.80000 AMD
50 OMR50,374.50000 AMD
100 OMR100,749.00000 AMD
250 OMR251,872.50000 AMD
500 OMR503,745.00000 AMD
1000 OMR1,007,490.00000 AMD
2000 OMR2,014,980.00000 AMD
5000 OMR5,037,450.00000 AMD
10000 OMR10,074,900.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Omani Rial
1 AMD0.00099 OMR
5 AMD0.00496 OMR
10 AMD0.00993 OMR
20 AMD0.01985 OMR
50 AMD0.04963 OMR
100 AMD0.09926 OMR
250 AMD0.24814 OMR
500 AMD0.49628 OMR
1000 AMD0.99257 OMR
2000 AMD1.98514 OMR
5000 AMD4.96284 OMR
10000 AMD9.92568 OMR