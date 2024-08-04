5 New Zealand dollars to Samoan talas

Convert NZD to WST at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
8.21 wst

$1.000 NZD = WS$1.642 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67131.6864
Low1.59171.5917
Average1.64171.6550
Change-1.48%-0.34%
View full history

1 NZD to WST stats

The performance of NZD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6713 and a 30 day low of 1.5917. This means the 30 day average was 1.6417. The change for NZD to WST was -1.48.

The performance of NZD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6864 and a 90 day low of 1.5917. This means the 90 day average was 1.6550. The change for NZD to WST was -0.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7921.3870.859146.5
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.5990.9040.55995.459
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.3251.7761.099187.645
1 EUR1.0921.6760.853191.5091.5140.937159.985

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 NZD1.64218 WST
5 NZD8.21090 WST
10 NZD16.42180 WST
20 NZD32.84360 WST
50 NZD82.10900 WST
100 NZD164.21800 WST
250 NZD410.54500 WST
500 NZD821.09000 WST
1000 NZD1,642.18000 WST
2000 NZD3,284.36000 WST
5000 NZD8,210.90000 WST
10000 NZD16,421.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / New Zealand Dollar
1 WST0.60895 NZD
5 WST3.04474 NZD
10 WST6.08947 NZD
20 WST12.17894 NZD
50 WST30.44735 NZD
100 WST60.89470 NZD
250 WST152.23675 NZD
500 WST304.47350 NZD
1000 WST608.94700 NZD
2000 WST1,217.89400 NZD
5000 WST3,044.73500 NZD
10000 WST6,089.47000 NZD