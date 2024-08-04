1 New Zealand dollar to South Korean wons
Convert NZD to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|848.2680
|852.2700
|Low
|809.1320
|809.1320
|Average
|830.3279
|836.4235
|Change
|-4.43%
|-0.50%
|View full history
1 NZD to KRW stats
The performance of NZD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 848.2680 and a 30 day low of 809.1320. This means the 30 day average was 830.3279. The change for NZD to KRW was -4.43.
The performance of NZD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 852.2700 and a 90 day low of 809.1320. This means the 90 day average was 836.4235. The change for NZD to KRW was -0.50.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert New Zealand dollars to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 NZD
|809.13200 KRW
|5 NZD
|4,045.66000 KRW
|10 NZD
|8,091.32000 KRW
|20 NZD
|16,182.64000 KRW
|50 NZD
|40,456.60000 KRW
|100 NZD
|80,913.20000 KRW
|250 NZD
|202,283.00000 KRW
|500 NZD
|404,566.00000 KRW
|1000 NZD
|809,132.00000 KRW
|2000 NZD
|1,618,264.00000 KRW
|5000 NZD
|4,045,660.00000 KRW
|10000 NZD
|8,091,320.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Zealand Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00124 NZD
|5 KRW
|0.00618 NZD
|10 KRW
|0.01236 NZD
|20 KRW
|0.02472 NZD
|50 KRW
|0.06179 NZD
|100 KRW
|0.12359 NZD
|250 KRW
|0.30897 NZD
|500 KRW
|0.61795 NZD
|1000 KRW
|1.23589 NZD
|2000 KRW
|2.47178 NZD
|5000 KRW
|6.17945 NZD
|10000 KRW
|12.35890 NZD
|20000 KRW
|24.71780 NZD
|30000 KRW
|37.07670 NZD
|40000 KRW
|49.43560 NZD
|50000 KRW
|61.79450 NZD