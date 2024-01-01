1 thousand South Korean wons to New Zealand dollars

Convert KRW to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
1.23 nzd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00123 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Zealand Dollar
1 KRW0.00123 NZD
5 KRW0.00613 NZD
10 KRW0.01225 NZD
20 KRW0.02451 NZD
50 KRW0.06127 NZD
100 KRW0.12254 NZD
250 KRW0.30634 NZD
500 KRW0.61268 NZD
1000 KRW1.22537 NZD
2000 KRW2.45074 NZD
5000 KRW6.12685 NZD
10000 KRW12.25370 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NZD816.07700 KRW
5 NZD4080.38500 KRW
10 NZD8160.77000 KRW
20 NZD16321.54000 KRW
50 NZD40803.85000 KRW
100 NZD81607.70000 KRW
250 NZD204019.25000 KRW
500 NZD408038.50000 KRW
1000 NZD816077.00000 KRW
2000 NZD1632154.00000 KRW
5000 NZD4080385.00000 KRW
10000 NZD8160770.00000 KRW