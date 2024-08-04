1 New Zealand dollar to Cambodian riels

Convert NZD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 nzd
2,446.95 khr

$1.000 NZD = ៛2,447 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,531.13002,545.1600
Low2,413.66002,413.6600
Average2,472.61002,493.1438
Change-3.33%0.05%
1 NZD to KHR stats

The performance of NZD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,531.1300 and a 30 day low of 2,413.6600. This means the 30 day average was 2,472.6100. The change for NZD to KHR was -3.33.

The performance of NZD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,545.1600 and a 90 day low of 2,413.6600. This means the 90 day average was 2,493.1438. The change for NZD to KHR was 0.05.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 NZD2,446.95000 KHR
5 NZD12,234.75000 KHR
10 NZD24,469.50000 KHR
20 NZD48,939.00000 KHR
50 NZD122,347.50000 KHR
100 NZD244,695.00000 KHR
250 NZD611,737.50000 KHR
500 NZD1,223,475.00000 KHR
1000 NZD2,446,950.00000 KHR
2000 NZD4,893,900.00000 KHR
5000 NZD12,234,750.00000 KHR
10000 NZD24,469,500.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Zealand Dollar
1 KHR0.00041 NZD
5 KHR0.00204 NZD
10 KHR0.00409 NZD
20 KHR0.00817 NZD
50 KHR0.02043 NZD
100 KHR0.04087 NZD
250 KHR0.10217 NZD
500 KHR0.20434 NZD
1000 KHR0.40867 NZD
2000 KHR0.81734 NZD
5000 KHR2.04336 NZD
10000 KHR4.08672 NZD