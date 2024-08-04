2,000 New Zealand dollars to Indian rupees

Convert NZD to INR at the real exchange rate

2,000 nzd
99,857 inr

$1.000 NZD = ₹49.93 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.292651.7141
Low49.205649.2056
Average50.321450.7540
Change-2.66%-0.46%
View full history

1 NZD to INR stats

The performance of NZD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.2926 and a 30 day low of 49.2056. This means the 30 day average was 50.3214. The change for NZD to INR was -2.66.

The performance of NZD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.7141 and a 90 day low of 49.2056. This means the 90 day average was 50.7540. The change for NZD to INR was -0.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 NZD49.92850 INR
5 NZD249.64250 INR
10 NZD499.28500 INR
20 NZD998.57000 INR
50 NZD2,496.42500 INR
100 NZD4,992.85000 INR
250 NZD12,482.12500 INR
500 NZD24,964.25000 INR
1000 NZD49,928.50000 INR
2000 NZD99,857.00000 INR
5000 NZD249,642.50000 INR
10000 NZD499,285.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 INR0.02003 NZD
5 INR0.10014 NZD
10 INR0.20029 NZD
20 INR0.40057 NZD
50 INR1.00143 NZD
100 INR2.00286 NZD
250 INR5.00715 NZD
300 INR6.00858 NZD
500 INR10.01430 NZD
600 INR12.01716 NZD
1000 INR20.02860 NZD
2000 INR40.05720 NZD
5000 INR100.14300 NZD
10000 INR200.28600 NZD
25000 INR500.71500 NZD
50000 INR1,001.43000 NZD
100000 INR2,002.86000 NZD
1000000 INR20,028.60000 NZD
1000000000 INR20,028,600.00000 NZD