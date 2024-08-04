1 New Zealand dollar to Indian rupees
Convert NZD to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|51.2926
|51.7141
|Low
|49.2056
|49.2056
|Average
|50.3214
|50.7540
|Change
|-2.66%
|-0.46%
|View full history
1 NZD to INR stats
The performance of NZD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.2926 and a 30 day low of 49.2056. This means the 30 day average was 50.3214. The change for NZD to INR was -2.66.
The performance of NZD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.7141 and a 90 day low of 49.2056. This means the 90 day average was 50.7540. The change for NZD to INR was -0.46.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert New Zealand dollars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 NZD
|49.92850 INR
|5 NZD
|249.64250 INR
|10 NZD
|499.28500 INR
|20 NZD
|998.57000 INR
|50 NZD
|2,496.42500 INR
|100 NZD
|4,992.85000 INR
|250 NZD
|12,482.12500 INR
|500 NZD
|24,964.25000 INR
|1000 NZD
|49,928.50000 INR
|2000 NZD
|99,857.00000 INR
|5000 NZD
|249,642.50000 INR
|10000 NZD
|499,285.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
|1 INR
|0.02003 NZD
|5 INR
|0.10014 NZD
|10 INR
|0.20029 NZD
|20 INR
|0.40057 NZD
|50 INR
|1.00143 NZD
|100 INR
|2.00286 NZD
|250 INR
|5.00715 NZD
|300 INR
|6.00858 NZD
|500 INR
|10.01430 NZD
|600 INR
|12.01716 NZD
|1000 INR
|20.02860 NZD
|2000 INR
|40.05720 NZD
|5000 INR
|100.14300 NZD
|10000 INR
|200.28600 NZD
|25000 INR
|500.71500 NZD
|50000 INR
|1,001.43000 NZD
|100000 INR
|2,002.86000 NZD
|1000000 INR
|20,028.60000 NZD
|1000000000 INR
|20,028,600.00000 NZD