1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert NZD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
9,651,960 idr

$1.000 NZD = Rp9,652 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,002.500010,091.0000
Low9,565.31009,565.3100
Average9,759.18479,855.2929
Change-3.50%0.24%
1 NZD to IDR stats

The performance of NZD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,002.5000 and a 30 day low of 9,565.3100. This means the 30 day average was 9,759.1847. The change for NZD to IDR was -3.50.

The performance of NZD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,091.0000 and a 90 day low of 9,565.3100. This means the 90 day average was 9,855.2929. The change for NZD to IDR was 0.24.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NZD9,651.96000 IDR
5 NZD48,259.80000 IDR
10 NZD96,519.60000 IDR
20 NZD193,039.20000 IDR
50 NZD482,598.00000 IDR
100 NZD965,196.00000 IDR
250 NZD2,412,990.00000 IDR
500 NZD4,825,980.00000 IDR
1000 NZD9,651,960.00000 IDR
2000 NZD19,303,920.00000 IDR
5000 NZD48,259,800.00000 IDR
10000 NZD96,519,600.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / New Zealand Dollar
1 IDR0.00010 NZD
5 IDR0.00052 NZD
10 IDR0.00104 NZD
20 IDR0.00207 NZD
50 IDR0.00518 NZD
100 IDR0.01036 NZD
250 IDR0.02590 NZD
500 IDR0.05180 NZD
1000 IDR0.10361 NZD
2000 IDR0.20721 NZD
5000 IDR0.51803 NZD
10000 IDR1.03606 NZD