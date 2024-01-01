50 Nepalese rupees to Thai bahts

Convert NPR to THB at the real exchange rate

50 npr
13.18 thb

₨1.000 NPR = ฿0.2636 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27300.2768
Low0.26360.2636
Average0.26970.2730
Change-3.44%-4.21%
1 NPR to THB stats

The performance of NPR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2730 and a 30 day low of 0.2636. This means the 30 day average was 0.2697. The change for NPR to THB was -3.44.

The performance of NPR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2768 and a 90 day low of 0.2636. This means the 90 day average was 0.2730. The change for NPR to THB was -4.21.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Thai Baht
1 NPR0.26358 THB
5 NPR1.31791 THB
10 NPR2.63582 THB
20 NPR5.27164 THB
50 NPR13.17910 THB
100 NPR26.35820 THB
250 NPR65.89550 THB
500 NPR131.79100 THB
1000 NPR263.58200 THB
2000 NPR527.16400 THB
5000 NPR1,317.91000 THB
10000 NPR2,635.82000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Nepalese Rupee
1 THB3.79388 NPR
5 THB18.96940 NPR
10 THB37.93880 NPR
20 THB75.87760 NPR
50 THB189.69400 NPR
100 THB379.38800 NPR
250 THB948.47000 NPR
500 THB1,896.94000 NPR
1000 THB3,793.88000 NPR
2000 THB7,587.76000 NPR
5000 THB18,969.40000 NPR
10000 THB37,938.80000 NPR