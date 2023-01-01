20 Thai bahts to Nepalese rupees

Convert THB to NPR at the real exchange rate

20 thb
72.05 npr

1.00000 THB = 3.60265 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864551.051387.5121.443651.660030.962718.8756
1GBP1.1566711.21605101.2261.669881.920181.1135321.8336
1USD0.95120.822335183.24171.37321.579030.915717.9545
1INR0.0114270.009878880.012013210.01649650.01896920.01100050.215691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Nepalese Rupee
1 THB3.60265 NPR
5 THB18.01325 NPR
10 THB36.02650 NPR
20 THB72.05300 NPR
50 THB180.13250 NPR
100 THB360.26500 NPR
250 THB900.66250 NPR
500 THB1801.32500 NPR
1000 THB3602.65000 NPR
2000 THB7205.30000 NPR
5000 THB18013.25000 NPR
10000 THB36026.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Thai Baht
1 NPR0.27757 THB
5 NPR1.38787 THB
10 NPR2.77573 THB
20 NPR5.55146 THB
50 NPR13.87865 THB
100 NPR27.75730 THB
250 NPR69.39325 THB
500 NPR138.78650 THB
1000 NPR277.57300 THB
2000 NPR555.14600 THB
5000 NPR1387.86500 THB
10000 NPR2775.73000 THB