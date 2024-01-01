20 Nepalese rupees to Omani rials

Convert NPR to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 npr
0.057 omr

₨1.000 NPR = ر.ع.0.002873 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00290.0029
Average0.00290.0029
Change-0.31%-0.28%
View full history

1 NPR to OMR stats

The performance of NPR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for NPR to OMR was -0.31.

The performance of NPR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for NPR to OMR was -0.28.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Omani Rial
1 NPR0.00287 OMR
5 NPR0.01437 OMR
10 NPR0.02873 OMR
20 NPR0.05746 OMR
50 NPR0.14366 OMR
100 NPR0.28731 OMR
250 NPR0.71828 OMR
500 NPR1.43655 OMR
1000 NPR2.87310 OMR
2000 NPR5.74620 OMR
5000 NPR14.36550 OMR
10000 NPR28.73100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Nepalese Rupee
1 OMR348.05600 NPR
5 OMR1,740.28000 NPR
10 OMR3,480.56000 NPR
20 OMR6,961.12000 NPR
50 OMR17,402.80000 NPR
100 OMR34,805.60000 NPR
250 OMR87,014.00000 NPR
500 OMR174,028.00000 NPR
1000 OMR348,056.00000 NPR
2000 OMR696,112.00000 NPR
5000 OMR1,740,280.00000 NPR
10000 OMR3,480,560.00000 NPR