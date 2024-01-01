50 Nepalese rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert NPR to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 npr
17.44 mur

₨1.000 NPR = ₨0.3488 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
NPR to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36790.3679
Low0.34780.3435
Average0.35360.3528
Change-0.99%0.71%
1 NPR to MUR stats

The performance of NPR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3679 and a 30 day low of 0.3478. This means the 30 day average was 0.3536. The change for NPR to MUR was -0.99.

The performance of NPR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3679 and a 90 day low of 0.3435. This means the 90 day average was 0.3528. The change for NPR to MUR was 0.71.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Mauritian rupees

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 NPR0.34878 MUR
5 NPR1.74391 MUR
10 NPR3.48781 MUR
20 NPR6.97562 MUR
50 NPR17.43905 MUR
100 NPR34.87810 MUR
250 NPR87.19525 MUR
500 NPR174.39050 MUR
1000 NPR348.78100 MUR
2000 NPR697.56200 MUR
5000 NPR1,743.90500 MUR
10000 NPR3,487.81000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 MUR2.86713 NPR
5 MUR14.33565 NPR
10 MUR28.67130 NPR
20 MUR57.34260 NPR
50 MUR143.35650 NPR
100 MUR286.71300 NPR
250 MUR716.78250 NPR
500 MUR1,433.56500 NPR
1000 MUR2,867.13000 NPR
2000 MUR5,734.26000 NPR
5000 MUR14,335.65000 NPR
10000 MUR28,671.30000 NPR