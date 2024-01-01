5 Nepalese rupees to South Korean wons

₨1.000 NPR = ₩10.13 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.383910.4244
Low10.134810.0873
Average10.312910.2996
Change-1.73%0.05%
1 NPR to KRW stats

The performance of NPR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3839 and a 30 day low of 10.1348. This means the 30 day average was 10.3129. The change for NPR to KRW was -1.73.

The performance of NPR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4244 and a 90 day low of 10.0873. This means the 90 day average was 10.2996. The change for NPR to KRW was 0.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
1 NPR10.13480 KRW
5 NPR50.67400 KRW
10 NPR101.34800 KRW
20 NPR202.69600 KRW
50 NPR506.74000 KRW
100 NPR1,013.48000 KRW
250 NPR2,533.70000 KRW
500 NPR5,067.40000 KRW
1000 NPR10,134.80000 KRW
2000 NPR20,269.60000 KRW
5000 NPR50,674.00000 KRW
10000 NPR101,348.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
1 KRW0.09867 NPR
5 KRW0.49335 NPR
10 KRW0.98670 NPR
20 KRW1.97340 NPR
50 KRW4.93351 NPR
100 KRW9.86702 NPR
250 KRW24.66755 NPR
500 KRW49.33510 NPR
1000 KRW98.67020 NPR
2000 KRW197.34040 NPR
5000 KRW493.35100 NPR
10000 KRW986.70200 NPR
20000 KRW1,973.40400 NPR
30000 KRW2,960.10600 NPR
40000 KRW3,946.80800 NPR
50000 KRW4,933.51000 NPR