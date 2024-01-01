5 Nepalese rupees to South Korean wons
Convert NPR to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NPR to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.3839
|10.4244
|Low
|10.1348
|10.0873
|Average
|10.3129
|10.2996
|Change
|-1.73%
|0.05%
|View full history
1 NPR to KRW stats
The performance of NPR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3839 and a 30 day low of 10.1348. This means the 30 day average was 10.3129. The change for NPR to KRW was -1.73.
The performance of NPR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4244 and a 90 day low of 10.0873. This means the 90 day average was 10.2996. The change for NPR to KRW was 0.05.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nepalese rupees to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
|1 NPR
|10.13480 KRW
|5 NPR
|50.67400 KRW
|10 NPR
|101.34800 KRW
|20 NPR
|202.69600 KRW
|50 NPR
|506.74000 KRW
|100 NPR
|1,013.48000 KRW
|250 NPR
|2,533.70000 KRW
|500 NPR
|5,067.40000 KRW
|1000 NPR
|10,134.80000 KRW
|2000 NPR
|20,269.60000 KRW
|5000 NPR
|50,674.00000 KRW
|10000 NPR
|101,348.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
|1 KRW
|0.09867 NPR
|5 KRW
|0.49335 NPR
|10 KRW
|0.98670 NPR
|20 KRW
|1.97340 NPR
|50 KRW
|4.93351 NPR
|100 KRW
|9.86702 NPR
|250 KRW
|24.66755 NPR
|500 KRW
|49.33510 NPR
|1000 KRW
|98.67020 NPR
|2000 KRW
|197.34040 NPR
|5000 KRW
|493.35100 NPR
|10000 KRW
|986.70200 NPR
|20000 KRW
|1,973.40400 NPR
|30000 KRW
|2,960.10600 NPR
|40000 KRW
|3,946.80800 NPR
|50000 KRW
|4,933.51000 NPR