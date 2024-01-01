5,000 Nepalese rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert NPR to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 npr
1,816.00 egp

₨1.000 NPR = E£0.3632 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36350.3635
Low0.35850.3498
Average0.36050.3574
Change1.10%1.18%
1 NPR to EGP stats

The performance of NPR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3635 and a 30 day low of 0.3585. This means the 30 day average was 0.3605. The change for NPR to EGP was 1.10.

The performance of NPR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3635 and a 90 day low of 0.3498. This means the 90 day average was 0.3574. The change for NPR to EGP was 1.18.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 NPR0.36320 EGP
5 NPR1.81600 EGP
10 NPR3.63199 EGP
20 NPR7.26398 EGP
50 NPR18.15995 EGP
100 NPR36.31990 EGP
250 NPR90.79975 EGP
500 NPR181.59950 EGP
1000 NPR363.19900 EGP
2000 NPR726.39800 EGP
5000 NPR1,815.99500 EGP
10000 NPR3,631.99000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 EGP2.75332 NPR
5 EGP13.76660 NPR
10 EGP27.53320 NPR
20 EGP55.06640 NPR
50 EGP137.66600 NPR
100 EGP275.33200 NPR
250 EGP688.33000 NPR
500 EGP1,376.66000 NPR
1000 EGP2,753.32000 NPR
2000 EGP5,506.64000 NPR
5000 EGP13,766.60000 NPR
10000 EGP27,533.20000 NPR