Nepalese rupees to Danish kroner today

Convert NPR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 npr
51.04 dkk

₨1.000 NPR = kr0.05104 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05160.0522
Low0.05100.0510
Average0.05130.0516
Change-0.91%-1.58%
1 NPR to DKK stats

The performance of NPR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0516 and a 30 day low of 0.0510. This means the 30 day average was 0.0513. The change for NPR to DKK was -0.91.

The performance of NPR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0522 and a 90 day low of 0.0510. This means the 90 day average was 0.0516. The change for NPR to DKK was -1.58.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Danish Krone
1 NPR0.05104 DKK
5 NPR0.25519 DKK
10 NPR0.51037 DKK
20 NPR1.02074 DKK
50 NPR2.55186 DKK
100 NPR5.10372 DKK
250 NPR12.75930 DKK
500 NPR25.51860 DKK
1000 NPR51.03720 DKK
2000 NPR102.07440 DKK
5000 NPR255.18600 DKK
10000 NPR510.37200 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Nepalese Rupee
1 DKK19.59360 NPR
5 DKK97.96800 NPR
10 DKK195.93600 NPR
20 DKK391.87200 NPR
50 DKK979.68000 NPR
100 DKK1,959.36000 NPR
250 DKK4,898.40000 NPR
500 DKK9,796.80000 NPR
1000 DKK19,593.60000 NPR
2000 DKK39,187.20000 NPR
5000 DKK97,968.00000 NPR
10000 DKK195,936.00000 NPR