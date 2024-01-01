Nepalese rupees to Colombian pesos today

Convert NPR to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 npr
30,879.70 cop

₨1.000 NPR = $30.88 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
NPR to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.879731.2093
Low29.337928.5996
Average30.099129.8976
Change1.03%5.82%
1 NPR to COP stats

The performance of NPR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.8797 and a 30 day low of 29.3379. This means the 30 day average was 30.0991. The change for NPR to COP was 1.03.

The performance of NPR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.2093 and a 90 day low of 28.5996. This means the 90 day average was 29.8976. The change for NPR to COP was 5.82.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 NPR30.87970 COP
5 NPR154.39850 COP
10 NPR308.79700 COP
20 NPR617.59400 COP
50 NPR1,543.98500 COP
100 NPR3,087.97000 COP
250 NPR7,719.92500 COP
500 NPR15,439.85000 COP
1000 NPR30,879.70000 COP
2000 NPR61,759.40000 COP
5000 NPR154,398.50000 COP
10000 NPR308,797.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 COP0.03238 NPR
5 COP0.16192 NPR
10 COP0.32384 NPR
20 COP0.64767 NPR
50 COP1.61919 NPR
100 COP3.23837 NPR
250 COP8.09593 NPR
500 COP16.19185 NPR
1000 COP32.38370 NPR
2000 COP64.76740 NPR
5000 COP161.91850 NPR
10000 COP323.83700 NPR