5,000 Norwegian kroner to Tanzanian shillings
Convert NOK to TZS at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|250.4970
|250.7340
|Low
|241.9920
|236.4760
|Average
|246.2859
|245.3389
|Change
|-1.98%
|2.86%
|View full history
1 NOK to TZS stats
The performance of NOK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 250.4970 and a 30 day low of 241.9920. This means the 30 day average was 246.2859. The change for NOK to TZS was -1.98.
The performance of NOK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 250.7340 and a 90 day low of 236.4760. This means the 90 day average was 245.3389. The change for NOK to TZS was 2.86.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Norwegian kroner to Tanzanian shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 NOK
|245.53900 TZS
|5 NOK
|1,227.69500 TZS
|10 NOK
|2,455.39000 TZS
|20 NOK
|4,910.78000 TZS
|50 NOK
|12,276.95000 TZS
|100 NOK
|24,553.90000 TZS
|250 NOK
|61,384.75000 TZS
|500 NOK
|122,769.50000 TZS
|1000 NOK
|245,539.00000 TZS
|2000 NOK
|491,078.00000 TZS
|5000 NOK
|1,227,695.00000 TZS
|10000 NOK
|2,455,390.00000 TZS