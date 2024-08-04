100 Norwegian kroner to Tanzanian shillings

Convert NOK to TZS at the real exchange rate

100 nok
24,553.90 tzs

kr1.000 NOK = tzs245.5 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High250.4970250.7340
Low241.9920236.4760
Average246.2859245.3389
Change-1.98%2.86%
View full history

1 NOK to TZS stats

The performance of NOK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 250.4970 and a 30 day low of 241.9920. This means the 30 day average was 246.2859. The change for NOK to TZS was -1.98.

The performance of NOK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 250.7340 and a 90 day low of 236.4760. This means the 90 day average was 245.3389. The change for NOK to TZS was 2.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NOK245.53900 TZS
5 NOK1,227.69500 TZS
10 NOK2,455.39000 TZS
20 NOK4,910.78000 TZS
50 NOK12,276.95000 TZS
100 NOK24,553.90000 TZS
250 NOK61,384.75000 TZS
500 NOK122,769.50000 TZS
1000 NOK245,539.00000 TZS
2000 NOK491,078.00000 TZS
5000 NOK1,227,695.00000 TZS
10000 NOK2,455,390.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 TZS0.00407 NOK
5 TZS0.02036 NOK
10 TZS0.04073 NOK
20 TZS0.08145 NOK
50 TZS0.20363 NOK
100 TZS0.40727 NOK
250 TZS1.01817 NOK
500 TZS2.03634 NOK
1000 TZS4.07267 NOK
2000 TZS8.14534 NOK
5000 TZS20.36335 NOK
10000 TZS40.72670 NOK