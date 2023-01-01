100 Tanzanian shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert TZS to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
0.44 nok

1.00000 TZS = 0.00439 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:58 UTC
TZS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.05187.49311.445971.657470.964218.9384
1GBP1.1542711.21315100.9921.669051.913181.1129521.8602
1USD0.95150.8243183.24751.37581.577040.917418.0194
1INR0.01142950.00990180.012012410.01652660.0189440.01102020.216456

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 TZS0.00439 NOK
5 TZS0.02193 NOK
10 TZS0.04385 NOK
20 TZS0.08770 NOK
50 TZS0.21926 NOK
100 TZS0.43851 NOK
250 TZS1.09628 NOK
500 TZS2.19256 NOK
1000 TZS4.38512 NOK
2000 TZS8.77024 NOK
5000 TZS21.92560 NOK
10000 TZS43.85120 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NOK228.04400 TZS
5 NOK1140.22000 TZS
10 NOK2280.44000 TZS
20 NOK4560.88000 TZS
50 NOK11402.20000 TZS
100 NOK22804.40000 TZS
250 NOK57011.00000 TZS
500 NOK114022.00000 TZS
1000 NOK228044.00000 TZS
2000 NOK456088.00000 TZS
5000 NOK1140220.00000 TZS
10000 NOK2280440.00000 TZS