10 Tanzanian shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert TZS to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.04 nok

1.00000 TZS = 0.00439 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.05187.49421.445971.657730.964418.9453
1GBP1.1542711.21325101.0011.669191.913641.1131821.87
1USD0.95150.824232183.24851.37581.577290.917618.026
1INR0.01142930.009900870.012012210.01652640.01894670.01102240.216532

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 TZS0.00439 NOK
5 TZS0.02193 NOK
10 TZS0.04385 NOK
20 TZS0.08770 NOK
50 TZS0.21926 NOK
100 TZS0.43852 NOK
250 TZS1.09630 NOK
500 TZS2.19260 NOK
1000 TZS4.38520 NOK
2000 TZS8.77040 NOK
5000 TZS21.92600 NOK
10000 TZS43.85200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NOK228.04000 TZS
5 NOK1140.20000 TZS
10 NOK2280.40000 TZS
20 NOK4560.80000 TZS
50 NOK11402.00000 TZS
100 NOK22804.00000 TZS
250 NOK57010.00000 TZS
500 NOK114020.00000 TZS
1000 NOK228040.00000 TZS
2000 NOK456080.00000 TZS
5000 NOK1140200.00000 TZS
10000 NOK2280400.00000 TZS