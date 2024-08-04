5,000 Norwegian kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NOK to LKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 nok
137,780 lkr

kr1.000 NOK = Sr27.56 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.844928.9416
Low27.475227.4083
Average27.962828.2292
Change-4.47%0.34%
1 NOK to LKR stats

The performance of NOK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.8449 and a 30 day low of 27.4752. This means the 30 day average was 27.9628. The change for NOK to LKR was -4.47.

The performance of NOK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.9416 and a 90 day low of 27.4083. This means the 90 day average was 28.2292. The change for NOK to LKR was 0.34.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NOK27.55600 LKR
5 NOK137.78000 LKR
10 NOK275.56000 LKR
20 NOK551.12000 LKR
50 NOK1,377.80000 LKR
100 NOK2,755.60000 LKR
250 NOK6,889.00000 LKR
500 NOK13,778.00000 LKR
1000 NOK27,556.00000 LKR
2000 NOK55,112.00000 LKR
5000 NOK137,780.00000 LKR
10000 NOK275,560.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 LKR0.03629 NOK
5 LKR0.18145 NOK
10 LKR0.36290 NOK
20 LKR0.72580 NOK
50 LKR1.81449 NOK
100 LKR3.62898 NOK
250 LKR9.07245 NOK
500 LKR18.14490 NOK
1000 LKR36.28980 NOK
2000 LKR72.57960 NOK
5000 LKR181.44900 NOK
10000 LKR362.89800 NOK