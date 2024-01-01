100 Norwegian kroner to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert NOK to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 nok
4,339.40 kzt

kr1.000 NOK = ₸43.39 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.454645.4546
Low42.960140.2669
Average43.897342.9029
Change-4.53%6.87%
View full history

1 NOK to KZT stats

The performance of NOK to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.4546 and a 30 day low of 42.9601. This means the 30 day average was 43.8973. The change for NOK to KZT was -4.53.

The performance of NOK to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.4546 and a 90 day low of 40.2669. This means the 90 day average was 42.9029. The change for NOK to KZT was 6.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NOK43.39400 KZT
5 NOK216.97000 KZT
10 NOK433.94000 KZT
20 NOK867.88000 KZT
50 NOK2,169.70000 KZT
100 NOK4,339.40000 KZT
250 NOK10,848.50000 KZT
500 NOK21,697.00000 KZT
1000 NOK43,394.00000 KZT
2000 NOK86,788.00000 KZT
5000 NOK216,970.00000 KZT
10000 NOK433,940.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Norwegian Krone
1 KZT0.02304 NOK
5 KZT0.11522 NOK
10 KZT0.23045 NOK
20 KZT0.46089 NOK
50 KZT1.15224 NOK
100 KZT2.30447 NOK
250 KZT5.76118 NOK
500 KZT11.52235 NOK
1000 KZT23.04470 NOK
2000 KZT46.08940 NOK
5000 KZT115.22350 NOK
10000 KZT230.44700 NOK