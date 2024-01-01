10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Norwegian kroner

Convert KZT to NOK at the real exchange rate

10,000 kzt
233.70 nok

1.00000 KZT = 0.02337 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Norwegian Krone
1 KZT0.02337 NOK
5 KZT0.11685 NOK
10 KZT0.23370 NOK
20 KZT0.46740 NOK
50 KZT1.16849 NOK
100 KZT2.33698 NOK
250 KZT5.84245 NOK
500 KZT11.68490 NOK
1000 KZT23.36980 NOK
2000 KZT46.73960 NOK
5000 KZT116.84900 NOK
10000 KZT233.69800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NOK42.79020 KZT
5 NOK213.95100 KZT
10 NOK427.90200 KZT
20 NOK855.80400 KZT
50 NOK2139.51000 KZT
100 NOK4279.02000 KZT
250 NOK10697.55000 KZT
500 NOK21395.10000 KZT
1000 NOK42790.20000 KZT
2000 NOK85580.40000 KZT
5000 NOK213951.00000 KZT
10000 NOK427902.00000 KZT