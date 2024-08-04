500 Norwegian kroner to Czech korunas

Convert NOK to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 nok
1,060.19 czk

kr1.000 NOK = Kč2.120 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.20322.2077
Low2.11582.1158
Average2.14952.1559
Change-3.54%-1.08%
1 NOK to CZK stats

The performance of NOK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2032 and a 30 day low of 2.1158. This means the 30 day average was 2.1495. The change for NOK to CZK was -3.54.

The performance of NOK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2077 and a 90 day low of 2.1158. This means the 90 day average was 2.1559. The change for NOK to CZK was -1.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NOK2.12038 CZK
5 NOK10.60190 CZK
10 NOK21.20380 CZK
20 NOK42.40760 CZK
50 NOK106.01900 CZK
100 NOK212.03800 CZK
250 NOK530.09500 CZK
500 NOK1,060.19000 CZK
1000 NOK2,120.38000 CZK
2000 NOK4,240.76000 CZK
5000 NOK10,601.90000 CZK
10000 NOK21,203.80000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Norwegian Krone
1 CZK0.47161 NOK
5 CZK2.35807 NOK
10 CZK4.71613 NOK
20 CZK9.43226 NOK
50 CZK23.58065 NOK
100 CZK47.16130 NOK
250 CZK117.90325 NOK
500 CZK235.80650 NOK
1000 CZK471.61300 NOK
2000 CZK943.22600 NOK
5000 CZK2,358.06500 NOK
10000 CZK4,716.13000 NOK