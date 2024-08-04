500 Norwegian kroner to Bulgarian levs

Convert NOK to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 nok
81.84 bgn

kr1.000 NOK = лв0.1637 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17110.1733
Low0.16340.1634
Average0.16610.1688
Change-4.34%-2.54%
1 NOK to BGN stats

The performance of NOK to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1711 and a 30 day low of 0.1634. This means the 30 day average was 0.1661. The change for NOK to BGN was -4.34.

The performance of NOK to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1733 and a 90 day low of 0.1634. This means the 90 day average was 0.1688. The change for NOK to BGN was -2.54.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 NOK0.16369 BGN
5 NOK0.81843 BGN
10 NOK1.63686 BGN
20 NOK3.27372 BGN
50 NOK8.18430 BGN
100 NOK16.36860 BGN
250 NOK40.92150 BGN
500 NOK81.84300 BGN
1000 NOK163.68600 BGN
2000 NOK327.37200 BGN
5000 NOK818.43000 BGN
10000 NOK1,636.86000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Norwegian Krone
1 BGN6.10924 NOK
5 BGN30.54620 NOK
10 BGN61.09240 NOK
20 BGN122.18480 NOK
50 BGN305.46200 NOK
100 BGN610.92400 NOK
250 BGN1,527.31000 NOK
500 BGN3,054.62000 NOK
1000 BGN6,109.24000 NOK
2000 BGN12,218.48000 NOK
5000 BGN30,546.20000 NOK
10000 BGN61,092.40000 NOK