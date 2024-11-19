10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Norwegian kroner

Convert BGN to NOK at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = kr5.943 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
BGN to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 BGN to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.13026.1302
Low5.94385.9438
Average6.04936.0259
Change-2.03%-0.75%
1 BGN to NOK stats

The performance of BGN to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1302 and a 30 day low of 5.9438. This means the 30 day average was 6.0493. The change for BGN to NOK was -2.03.

The performance of BGN to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1302 and a 90 day low of 5.9438. This means the 90 day average was 6.0259. The change for BGN to NOK was -0.75.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Norwegian Krone
1 BGN5.94324 NOK
5 BGN29.71620 NOK
10 BGN59.43240 NOK
20 BGN118.86480 NOK
50 BGN297.16200 NOK
100 BGN594.32400 NOK
250 BGN1,485.81000 NOK
500 BGN2,971.62000 NOK
1000 BGN5,943.24000 NOK
2000 BGN11,886.48000 NOK
5000 BGN29,716.20000 NOK
10000 BGN59,432.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 NOK0.16826 BGN
5 NOK0.84129 BGN
10 NOK1.68258 BGN
20 NOK3.36516 BGN
50 NOK8.41290 BGN
100 NOK16.82580 BGN
250 NOK42.06450 BGN
500 NOK84.12900 BGN
1000 NOK168.25800 BGN
2000 NOK336.51600 BGN
5000 NOK841.29000 BGN
10000 NOK1,682.58000 BGN